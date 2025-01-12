Open Menu

Football: CAF Champions League Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2025 | 11:30 AM

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) CAF Champions League results on Saturday:

Matchday 5

Group B

In Kinshasa

Maniema Union (DRC) 1 (Kitambala 38) Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA) 2 (Shalulile 83, Moanda 90+5-og)

In Meknes, Morocco

FAR Rabat (MAR) 1 (Zniti 40-og) Raja Casablanca (MAR) 1 (Zerhouni 77-pen)

Group C

In Abidjan, Ivory Coast

Stade Abidjan (CIV) 1 (Kore 26) Al Ahly (EGY, holders) 3 (Ashour 53, 73, 90+5)

Group D

In Luanda

Sagrada Esperanca (ANG) 0 Pyramids (EGY) 1 (Marwan Hamdy 90+4)

Playing Sunday (times GMT)

Group A - Al Hilal (SUD) v Young Africans (TAN) 1900; Group C - Orlando Pirates (RSA) v Chabab Belouizdad (ALG) 1300; Group D - Djoliba (MLI) v Esperance (TUN) 1600

Played Friday

Group A

In Algiers

Mouloudia Alger (ALG) 1 (Bouras 36-pen) TP Mazembe (COD) 0

