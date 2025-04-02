Open Menu

Football: CAF Champions League Results

Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2025 | 10:40 AM

Football: CAF Champions League results

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) CAF Champions League results on Tuesday:

Quarter-finals, 1st legs

In Cairo

Al Ahly (EGY, holders) 1 (Hany 11) Al Hilal (SUD) 0

In Cairo

Pyramids (EGY) 4 (Mayele 2, 12, Adel 38, 67) FAR Rabat (MAR) 1 (Hadraf 45)

In Pretoria

Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA) 1 (Shalulile 54) Esperance (TUN) 0

In Algiers

Mouloudia Alger (ALG) 0 Orlando Pirates (RSA) 1 (Nkota 65)

2nd legs: April 8-9

afp

