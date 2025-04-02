Football: CAF Champions League Results
Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2025 | 10:40 AM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) CAF Champions League results on Tuesday:
Quarter-finals, 1st legs
In Cairo
Al Ahly (EGY, holders) 1 (Hany 11) Al Hilal (SUD) 0
In Cairo
Pyramids (EGY) 4 (Mayele 2, 12, Adel 38, 67) FAR Rabat (MAR) 1 (Hadraf 45)
In Pretoria
Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA) 1 (Shalulile 54) Esperance (TUN) 0
In Algiers
Mouloudia Alger (ALG) 0 Orlando Pirates (RSA) 1 (Nkota 65)
2nd legs: April 8-9
afp
