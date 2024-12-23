Open Menu

Football: CAF Champions League Table

December 23, 2024

Football: CAF Champions League table

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) CAF Champions League table on Sunday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Group C

Ahly 3 2 1 0 10 3 7

Pirates 3 1 2 0 3 2 5

Belouizdad 3 1 0 2 3 8 3

Stade 3 0 1 2 3 6 1

Note: Group winners and runners-up qualify for quarter-finals

Sunday

