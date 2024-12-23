Football: CAF Champions League Table
Published December 23, 2024
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) CAF Champions League table on Sunday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)
Group C
Ahly 3 2 1 0 10 3 7
Pirates 3 1 2 0 3 2 5
Belouizdad 3 1 0 2 3 8 3
Stade 3 0 1 2 3 6 1
Note: Group winners and runners-up qualify for quarter-finals
