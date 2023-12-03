Football: CAF Champions League Tables
Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2023 | 11:10 AM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) CAF Champions League tables after matchday two (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Group A
Sundowns 2 1 0 1 3 1 3
Mazembe 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
Nouadhibou 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
Pyramids 2 1 0 1 1 2 3
Group B
ASEC 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
Galaxy 2 1 1 0 1 0 4
Simba 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
Wydad 2 0 0 2 0 2 0
Group C
Petro 2 2 0 0 3 0 6
Hilal 2 1 0 1 3 2 3
Esperance 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
Etoile 2 0 0 2 0 4 0
Group D
Ahly 2 1 1 0 4 1 4
Medeama 2 1 0 1 2 4 3
Belouizdad 2 1 0 1 4 2 3
Y.
Africans 2 0 1 1 1 4 1
Note: Group winners and runners-up qualify for quarter-finals