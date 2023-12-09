Open Menu

Football: CAF Champions League Tables

Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2023 | 08:50 AM

Football: CAF Champions League tables

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) CAF Champions League tables on Friday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Group C

Petro 2 2 0 0 3 0 6

Hilal 3 1 0 2 3 3 3

Esperance 2 1 0 1 3 3 3

Etoile 3 1 0 2 1 4 3

Group D

Ahly 3 1 2 0 4 1 5

Medeama 3 1 1 1 3 5 4

Belouizdad 3 1 1 1 4 2 4

Y.

Africans 3 0 2 1 2 5 2

Note: Group winners and runners-up qualify for quarter-finals

Related Topics

Esperance

Recent Stories

Siraj urges masses to support JI in upcoming elect ..

Siraj urges masses to support JI in upcoming elections

10 hours ago
 KU launches four-year BS degree program in Digital ..

KU launches four-year BS degree program in Digital Media Marketing

10 hours ago
 Five SIs suspended for poor investigation

Five SIs suspended for poor investigation

10 hours ago
 Works on making dual National Highway N-25 in full ..

Works on making dual National Highway N-25 in full swing

10 hours ago
 DEC urges people to register their votes

DEC urges people to register their votes

10 hours ago
 IHC issues written order regarding hearing of audi ..

IHC issues written order regarding hearing of audiotape case

11 hours ago
Govt determined to end corruption for Balochistan' ..

Govt determined to end corruption for Balochistan's development: CM Domki

10 hours ago
 Security forces kill five terrorists in Tank IBO

Security forces kill five terrorists in Tank IBO

11 hours ago
 PML-N to work with all institutions to boost econo ..

PML-N to work with all institutions to boost economy, upgrade poor people’s li ..

11 hours ago
 LHC invalidates two new provincial assembly consti ..

LHC invalidates two new provincial assembly constituencies

11 hours ago
 Hazaragi language should be given sufficient repre ..

Hazaragi language should be given sufficient representation on PTV Bolan: Solang ..

11 hours ago
 Seminar on Anti-Corruption highlights need for con ..

Seminar on Anti-Corruption highlights need for continuous awareness and proactiv ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World