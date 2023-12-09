Football: CAF Champions League Tables
Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2023 | 08:50 AM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) CAF Champions League tables on Friday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Group C
Petro 2 2 0 0 3 0 6
Hilal 3 1 0 2 3 3 3
Esperance 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
Etoile 3 1 0 2 1 4 3
Group D
Ahly 3 1 2 0 4 1 5
Medeama 3 1 1 1 3 5 4
Belouizdad 3 1 1 1 4 2 4
Y.
Africans 3 0 2 1 2 5 2
Note: Group winners and runners-up qualify for quarter-finals