Football: CAF Champions League Tables
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) CAF Champions League tables after match day five (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Group A
Mazembe 5 3 1 1 6 1 10 - qualified
Sundowns 5 3 1 1 6 1 10 - qualified
Nouadhibou 5 1 1 3 2 7 4
Pyramids 5 1 1 3 1 6 4
Group B
ASEC 5 3 2 0 7 1 11 - qualified
Simba 5 1 3 1 3 2 6
Wydad 5 2 0 3 2 4 6
Jwaneng 5 1 1 3 1 6 4
Group C
Petro 5 2 3 0 3 0 9 - qualified
Esperance 5 2 2 1 5 3 8
Hilal 5 1 2 2 4 4 5
Etoile 5 1 1 3 2 7 4
Group D
Ahly 5 2 3 0 5 1 9 - qualified
Y.
Africans 5 2 2 1 9 5 8 - qualified
Belouizdad 5 1 2 2 4 6 5
Medeama 5 1 1 3 3 9 4
Note: Group winners and runners-up qualify for quarter-finals
