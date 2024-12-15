Football: CAF Champions League Tables
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) CAF Champions League tables on Sunday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Group B
FAR 3 1 2 0 4 2 5
Sundowns 3 1 2 0 2 1 5
Maniema 3 0 3 0 2 2 3
Raja 3 0 1 2 1 4 1
Group D
Esperance 3 2 1 0 6 0 7
Pyramids 3 1 1 1 5 3 4
Sagrada 3 0 2 1 1 5 2
Djoliba 3 0 2 1 0 4 2
Note: Group winners and runners-up qualify for quarter-finals
