Football: CAF Confederation Cup Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 19, 2024 | 10:00 AM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) CAF Confederation Cup results on Sunday:
1st rd, 1st legs
ASC Kara (TOG) 2 AS FAN (NIG) 2
Paynesville (LBR) 4 Fovu Baham (CMR) 0
Hafia (GUI) 1 Rahimo (BUR) 1
East End Lions (SLE) 0 Jaraaf (SEN) 1
Police (KEN) 0 Coffee (ETH) 0
Uhamiaji (ZAN) 0 Al Ahly Tripoli (LBA) 2
Dynamos (ZIM) 1 Zesco Utd (ZAM) 0
Nsoatreman (GHA) 3 Elect Sport (CHA) 0
Playing Wednesday
Elgeco Plus (MAD) v Lunda Sul (ANG)
Sunday
15 de Agosto (GEQ) v Otoho (CGO)
Played Saturday
El Kanemi Warriors (NGR) 1 Dadje (BEN) 1
Union Touarga (MAR) 0 Racing Abidjan (CIV) 0
Nsingizini Hotspurs (ESW) 0 Stellenbosch (RSA) 3
Bravos Maquis (ANG) 3 Coastal Union (TAN) 0
Alize Fort (COM) 0 Black Bulls (MOZ) 7
Foresters (SEY) 1 Orapa Utd (BOT) 1
CS Constantine (ALG) 2 Police (RWA) 0
Friday
Jamus (SSD) 0 Stade Tunisien (TUN) 1
Kitara (UGA) 2 Al Hilal Benghazi (LBA) 3
Horseed (SOM) 0 Rukinzo (BDI) 0
2nd legs: Aug 23-28
