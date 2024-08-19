Open Menu

Football: CAF Confederation Cup Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 19, 2024 | 10:00 AM

Football: CAF Confederation Cup results

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) CAF Confederation Cup results on Sunday:

1st rd, 1st legs

ASC Kara (TOG) 2 AS FAN (NIG) 2

Paynesville (LBR) 4 Fovu Baham (CMR) 0

Hafia (GUI) 1 Rahimo (BUR) 1

East End Lions (SLE) 0 Jaraaf (SEN) 1

Police (KEN) 0 Coffee (ETH) 0

Uhamiaji (ZAN) 0 Al Ahly Tripoli (LBA) 2

Dynamos (ZIM) 1 Zesco Utd (ZAM) 0

Nsoatreman (GHA) 3 Elect Sport (CHA) 0

Playing Wednesday

Elgeco Plus (MAD) v Lunda Sul (ANG)

Sunday

15 de Agosto (GEQ) v Otoho (CGO)

Played Saturday

El Kanemi Warriors (NGR) 1 Dadje (BEN) 1

Union Touarga (MAR) 0 Racing Abidjan (CIV) 0

Nsingizini Hotspurs (ESW) 0 Stellenbosch (RSA) 3

Bravos Maquis (ANG) 3 Coastal Union (TAN) 0

Alize Fort (COM) 0 Black Bulls (MOZ) 7

Foresters (SEY) 1 Orapa Utd (BOT) 1

CS Constantine (ALG) 2 Police (RWA) 0

Friday

Jamus (SSD) 0 Stade Tunisien (TUN) 1

Kitara (UGA) 2 Al Hilal Benghazi (LBA) 3

Horseed (SOM) 0 Rukinzo (BDI) 0

2nd legs: Aug 23-28

Related Topics

Police Constantine Tripoli Abidjan Netherlands Antillean Guilder Moroccan Dirham March Sunday Al-Shaheer Corporation Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024

37 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab Police prioritizes business community's con ..

Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG

1 day ago
 CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

1 day ago
IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water

IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water

1 day ago
 DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court

DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court

1 day ago
 AJK gears up for 5-Day polio eradication drive

AJK gears up for 5-Day polio eradication drive

1 day ago
 DC inaugurates two water supply projects in Arifwa ..

DC inaugurates two water supply projects in Arifwala

1 day ago
 Fear grips east DR Congo as displaced await mpox v ..

Fear grips east DR Congo as displaced await mpox vaccine

1 day ago
 Nawaz, Shehbaz praised Maryam for her excellent pe ..

Nawaz, Shehbaz praised Maryam for her excellent performance: Azma

1 day ago

More Stories From World