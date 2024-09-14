Open Menu

Football: CAF Confederation Cup Results

Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2024 | 01:10 AM

Football: CAF Confederation Cup results

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) CAF Confederation Cup qualifying results on Friday:

2nd rd, 1st legs

In Accra

Nsoatreman (GHA) 0 CS Constantine (ALG) 2 (Benchaa 11, 27)

In Bamako, Mali

Etoile Filante (BUR) 0 Enyimba (NGR) 0

In Abidjan, Ivory Coast

Racing Abidjan (CIV) 0 Jaraaf (SEN) 0

In Cape Town

Stellenbosch (RSA) 2 (Moloisane 8, Mojela 12) V Club (COD) 0

Playing Saturday (times GMT)

Police (KEN) v Zamalek (EGY, holders), Black Bulls (MOZ) v Otoho (CGO) (both 1300), Lunda Sul (ANG) v Sekhukhune Utd (RSA) (1400), Dadje (BEN) v Renaissance Berkane (MAR) (1500), Paynesville (LBR) v Stade Malien (MLI) (1600), Stade Tunisien (TUN) v USMA (ALG) (1800)

Sunday

Orapa Utd (BOT) v Dynamos (ZIM) (1400), Rukinzo (BDI) v CS Sfaxien (TUN), Bravos Maquis (ANG) v Saint-Eloi Lupopo (COD) (both 1500), ASC Kara (TOG) v ASEC Mimosas (CIV) (1600), Al Ahly Tripoli (LBA) v Simba (TAN), Al Hilal Benghazi (LBA) v Al Masry (EGY) (both 1700)

Related Topics

Police Constantine Tripoli Abidjan Bamako Netherlands Antillean Guilder March Al-Shaheer Corporation Limited

Recent Stories

National Savings announces reduction in profit rat ..

National Savings announces reduction in profit rates

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebell ..

Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X

1 hour ago
 United States and Pakistan Collaborate to Promote ..

United States and Pakistan Collaborate to Promote Investment, Showcasing Dynamic ..

3 hours ago
 Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad ..

Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad Nadeem

6 hours ago
 COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terror ..

COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus

6 hours ago
 Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's propert ..

Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's properties in £190m corruption case

7 hours ago
South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan

South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan

7 hours ago
 Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meetin ..

Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meeting over disagreement on Proposa ..

9 hours ago

IHC sets aside PTI MNA'arrests, declares FIRs as “good comedy”

9 hours ago
 Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, ..

Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, NA told

10 hours ago
 Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Mala ..

Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Malaika Arora’s father Anil Aror ..

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From World