Football: CAF Confederation Cup Results
Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2024 | 01:10 AM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) CAF Confederation Cup qualifying results on Friday:
2nd rd, 1st legs
In Accra
Nsoatreman (GHA) 0 CS Constantine (ALG) 2 (Benchaa 11, 27)
In Bamako, Mali
Etoile Filante (BUR) 0 Enyimba (NGR) 0
In Abidjan, Ivory Coast
Racing Abidjan (CIV) 0 Jaraaf (SEN) 0
In Cape Town
Stellenbosch (RSA) 2 (Moloisane 8, Mojela 12) V Club (COD) 0
Playing Saturday (times GMT)
Police (KEN) v Zamalek (EGY, holders), Black Bulls (MOZ) v Otoho (CGO) (both 1300), Lunda Sul (ANG) v Sekhukhune Utd (RSA) (1400), Dadje (BEN) v Renaissance Berkane (MAR) (1500), Paynesville (LBR) v Stade Malien (MLI) (1600), Stade Tunisien (TUN) v USMA (ALG) (1800)
Sunday
Orapa Utd (BOT) v Dynamos (ZIM) (1400), Rukinzo (BDI) v CS Sfaxien (TUN), Bravos Maquis (ANG) v Saint-Eloi Lupopo (COD) (both 1500), ASC Kara (TOG) v ASEC Mimosas (CIV) (1600), Al Ahly Tripoli (LBA) v Simba (TAN), Al Hilal Benghazi (LBA) v Al Masry (EGY) (both 1700)
