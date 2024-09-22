Football: CAF Confederation Cup Results
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) CAF Confederation Cup qualifying results on Saturday:
2nd rd, 2nd legs
In Polokwane, South Africa
Sekhukhune Utd (RSA) 2 (Makgalwa 25, 69) Lunda Sul (ANG) 1 (Guilherme 35) (agg: 2-2, Lunda win on away goals)
In Constantine, Algeria
CS Constantine (ALG) 1 (Benchaa 20) Nsoatreman (GHA) 0 (agg: 3-0)
In Sfax, Tunisia
CS Sfaxien (TUN) 1 (Sekkouhi 73) Rukinzo (BDI) 0 (agg: 2-0)
Playing Sunday (times GMT)
Simba (TAN) v Al Ahly Tripoli (LBA) 1300 (0-0), Dynamos (ZIM) v Orapa Utd (BOT) 1300 (1-0), V Club (COD) v Stellenbosch 1400 (0-2), Saint-Eloi Lupopo (COD) v Bravos Maquis (ANG) 1430 (0-1), Otoho (CGO) v Black Bulls (MOZ) 1430 (0-1), Enyimba (NGR) v Etoile Filante (BUR) 1500 (0-0), ASEC Mimosas (CIV) v ASC Kara (TOG) 1600 (1-2), Al Masry (EGY) v Al Hilal Benghazi (LBA) 1600 (2-3), Jaraaf (SEN) v Racing Abidjan (CIV) 1700, USM Alger (ALG) v Stade Tunisien (TUN) 1700 (0-1)
Played Friday
In Bamako
Stade Malien (MLI) 3 (Cisse 10, Magassouba 18, Drame 24) Paynesville (LBR) 1 (Paye 59) (agg: 3-2)
In Cairo
Zamalek (EGY, holders) 2 (Zizo 56, Maher 60) Police (KEN) 1 (Were 66) (agg: 3-1)
In Berkane, Morocco
Renaissance Berkane (MAR) 5 (Manaout 15, Santos 24, Khairi 41, Dayo 55-pen, Lamlioui 90+5) Dadje (BEN) 0 (agg: 7-0)
Note: Winners qualify for group stage
