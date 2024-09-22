Open Menu

Football: CAF Confederation Cup Results

Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2024 | 09:10 AM

Football: CAF Confederation Cup results

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) CAF Confederation Cup qualifying results on Saturday:

2nd rd, 2nd legs

In Polokwane, South Africa

Sekhukhune Utd (RSA) 2 (Makgalwa 25, 69) Lunda Sul (ANG) 1 (Guilherme 35) (agg: 2-2, Lunda win on away goals)

In Constantine, Algeria

CS Constantine (ALG) 1 (Benchaa 20) Nsoatreman (GHA) 0 (agg: 3-0)

In Sfax, Tunisia

CS Sfaxien (TUN) 1 (Sekkouhi 73) Rukinzo (BDI) 0 (agg: 2-0)

Playing Sunday (times GMT)

Simba (TAN) v Al Ahly Tripoli (LBA) 1300 (0-0), Dynamos (ZIM) v Orapa Utd (BOT) 1300 (1-0), V Club (COD) v Stellenbosch 1400 (0-2), Saint-Eloi Lupopo (COD) v Bravos Maquis (ANG) 1430 (0-1), Otoho (CGO) v Black Bulls (MOZ) 1430 (0-1), Enyimba (NGR) v Etoile Filante (BUR) 1500 (0-0), ASEC Mimosas (CIV) v ASC Kara (TOG) 1600 (1-2), Al Masry (EGY) v Al Hilal Benghazi (LBA) 1600 (2-3), Jaraaf (SEN) v Racing Abidjan (CIV) 1700, USM Alger (ALG) v Stade Tunisien (TUN) 1700 (0-1)

Played Friday

In Bamako

Stade Malien (MLI) 3 (Cisse 10, Magassouba 18, Drame 24) Paynesville (LBR) 1 (Paye 59) (agg: 3-2)

In Cairo

Zamalek (EGY, holders) 2 (Zizo 56, Maher 60) Police (KEN) 1 (Were 66) (agg: 3-1)

In Berkane, Morocco

Renaissance Berkane (MAR) 5 (Manaout 15, Santos 24, Khairi 41, Dayo 55-pen, Lamlioui 90+5) Dadje (BEN) 0 (agg: 7-0)

Note: Winners qualify for group stage

Related Topics

Police Constantine Santos Tripoli Abidjan Polokwane Sfax Netherlands Antillean Guilder March Sunday Al-Shaheer Corporation Limited

Recent Stories

KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

9 hours ago
 Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

18 hours ago
 Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

19 hours ago
 Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally ..

Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore

19 hours ago
 Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP C ..

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

20 hours ago
 London hospital to use drones for rapid blood samp ..

London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery

20 hours ago
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

24 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

1 day ago
 Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts onc ..

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades

1 day ago
 PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence i ..

PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October

1 day ago
 Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in M ..

Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan

1 day ago

More Stories From World