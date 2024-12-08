Open Menu

Football: CAF Confederation Cup Results

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2024 | 11:40 PM

Football: CAF Confederation Cup results

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) CAF Confederation Cup results on Sunday:

Matchday 2

Group A

In Constantine, Algeria

CS Constantine (ALG) 2 (Hamza 46-og, Dib 50) Simba (TAN) 1 (Hussein 24)

In Lubango, Angola

Bravos Maquis (ANG) 3 (Mosiatlhaga 27, Paciencia 40, Macaiabo 45+3) CS Sfaxien (TUN) 2 (Cristo 29, Hassen 47)

Group B

In Durban, South Africa

Stellenbosch (RSA) 1 (Butsaka 87) Renaissance Berkane (MAR) 3 (Zghoudi 5, 15, Hajji 83)

In Luanda

Desportivo Lunda Sul (ANG) 1 (Danilson 74) Stade Malien (MLI) 1 (Diaby 69)

Group C

In Dakar

Jaraaf (SEN) 0 USM Alger (ALG) 0

In Francistown, Botswana

Orapa Utd (BOT) 0 ASEC Mimosas (CIV) 0

Group D

In Uyo, Nigeria

Enyimba (NGR) 2 (Ihemekwele 45+4, Ufere 57) Zamalek (EGY, holders) 2 (Jaziri 33, Faraj 40)

In Maputo

Black Bulls (MOZ) v Al Masry (EGY) (1900 GMT)

afp

