Football: CAF Confederation Cup Tables
Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2024 | 11:40 PM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) CAF Confederation Cup tables on Sunday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Group A
Constantine 2 2 0 0 3 1 6
Simba 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
Maquis 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
Sfaxien 2 0 0 2 2 4 0
Group B
Berkane 2 2 0 0 5 1 6
Malien 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
Lunda 2 0 1 1 1 3 1
Stellenbosch 2 0 0 2 1 5 0
Group C
USM 2 1 1 0 6 0 4
ASEC 2 1 1 0 2 0 4
Jaraaf 2 0 1 1 0 2 1
Orapa 2 0 1 1 0 6 1
Group D
Zamalek 2 1 1 0 4 2 4
Masry 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
Enyimba 2 0 1 1 2 4 1
Bulls 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
Note: Group winners and runners-up qualify for quarter-finals
afp
