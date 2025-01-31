Football: Champions League Play-off Round Draw
Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2025 | 05:50 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Draw for the Champions League knockout phase play-offs, made on Friday:
Brest (FRA) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
Club Brugge (BEL) v Atalanta (ITA)
Manchester City (ENG) v Real Madrid (ESP)
Juventus (ITA) v PSV Eindhoven (NED)
Monaco (FRA) v Benfica (POR)
Sporting (POR) v Borussia Dortmund (GER)
Celtic (SCO) v Bayern Munich (GER)
Feyenoord (NED) v AC Milan (ITA)
First legs to be played February 11/12, second legs February 18/19
Draw for the last 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals will take place on February 21
Draw for the last 16 is based on a pre-determined bracket:
Brest or PSG v Liverpool (ENG) or Barcelona (ESP)
Club Brugge or Atalanta v Lille (FRA) or Aston Villa (ENG)
Man City or Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid (ESP) or Bayer Leverkusen (GER)
Juventus or PSV v Arsenal (ENG) or Inter Milan (ITA)
Monaco or Benfica v Barcelona (ESP) or Liverpool (ENG)
Sporting or Dortmund v Aston Villa (ENG) or Lille (FRA)
Celtic or Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen (GER) or Atletico Madrid (ESP)
Feyenoord or AC Milan v Inter Milan (ITA) or Arsenal (ENG)
