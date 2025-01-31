Open Menu

Football: Champions League Play-off Round Draw

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Draw for the Champions League knockout phase play-offs, made on Friday:

Brest (FRA) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Club Brugge (BEL) v Atalanta (ITA)

Manchester City (ENG) v Real Madrid (ESP)

Juventus (ITA) v PSV Eindhoven (NED)

Monaco (FRA) v Benfica (POR)

Sporting (POR) v Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Celtic (SCO) v Bayern Munich (GER)

Feyenoord (NED) v AC Milan (ITA)

First legs to be played February 11/12, second legs February 18/19

Draw for the last 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals will take place on February 21

Draw for the last 16 is based on a pre-determined bracket:

Brest or PSG v Liverpool (ENG) or Barcelona (ESP)

Club Brugge or Atalanta v Lille (FRA) or Aston Villa (ENG)

Man City or Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid (ESP) or Bayer Leverkusen (GER)

Juventus or PSV v Arsenal (ENG) or Inter Milan (ITA)

Monaco or Benfica v Barcelona (ESP) or Liverpool (ENG)

Sporting or Dortmund v Aston Villa (ENG) or Lille (FRA)

Celtic or Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen (GER) or Atletico Madrid (ESP)

Feyenoord or AC Milan v Inter Milan (ITA) or Arsenal (ENG)

