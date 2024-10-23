Open Menu

Football: Champions League Results

Muhammad Irfan Published October 23, 2024 | 12:50 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Champions League league phase matchday three results on Tuesday:

AC Milan (ITA) 3 (Pulisic 34, Reijnders 61, 71) Club Brugge (BEL) 1 (Sabbe 51)

Monaco (FRA) 5 (Minamino 20, 70, Embolo 45+4, Singo 54, Akliouche 90+7) Red Star Belgrade (SRB) 1 (Ndiaye 27-pen)

Playing later (1900GMT)

Arsenal (ENG) v Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

Aston Villa (ENG) v Bologna (ITA)

Girona (ESP) v Slovan Bratislava (SVK)

Juventus (ITA) v Stuttgart (GER)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) v PSV Eindhoven (NED)

Real Madrid (ESP) v Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Sturm Graz (AUT) v Sporting Lisbon (POR)

More Stories From World