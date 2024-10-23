Football: Champions League Results
Muhammad Irfan Published October 23, 2024 | 12:50 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Champions League league phase matchday three results on Tuesday:
AC Milan (ITA) 3 (Pulisic 34, Reijnders 61, 71) Club Brugge (BEL) 1 (Sabbe 51)
Monaco (FRA) 5 (Minamino 20, 70, Embolo 45+4, Singo 54, Akliouche 90+7) Red Star Belgrade (SRB) 1 (Ndiaye 27-pen)
Playing later (1900GMT)
Arsenal (ENG) v Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
Aston Villa (ENG) v Bologna (ITA)
Girona (ESP) v Slovan Bratislava (SVK)
Juventus (ITA) v Stuttgart (GER)
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) v PSV Eindhoven (NED)
Real Madrid (ESP) v Borussia Dortmund (GER)
