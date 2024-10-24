Football: Champions League Results
Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2024 | 01:40 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Champions League matchday three results on Wednesday:
Atalanta (ITA) 0 Celtic (SCO) 0
Brest (FRA) 1 (Lees-Melou 39) Bayer Leverkusen (GER) 1 (Wirtz 24)
Playing later (1900GMT)
Atletico Madrid (ESP) v Lille (FRA)
Barcelona (ESP) v Bayern Munich (GER)
Benfica (POR) v Feyenoord (NED)
Manchester City (ENG) v Sparta Prague (CZE)
RB Leipzig (GER) v Liverpool (ENG)
RB Salzburg (AUT) v Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)
Young Boys (SUI) v Inter Milan (ITA)
Played Tuesday
AC Milan (ITA) 3 (Pulisic 34, Reijnders 61, 71) Club Brugge (BEL) 1 (Sabbe 51)
Monaco (FRA) 5 (Minamino 20, 70, Embolo 45+4, Singo 54, Akliouche 90+7) Red Star Belgrade (SRB) 1 (Ndiaye 27-pen)
Arsenal (ENG) 1 (Riznyk 29-og) Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 0
Aston Villa (ENG) 2 (McGinn 55, Duran 64) Bologna (ITA) 0
Girona (ESP) 2 (Gutierrez 42, Juanpe 73) Slovan Bratislava (SVK) 0
Juventus (ITA) 0 Stuttgart (GER) 1 (Toure 90+2)
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 1 (Hakimi 55) PSV Eindhoven (NED) 1 (Lang 34)
Real Madrid (ESP) 5 (Rudiger 60, Vinicius Junior 62, 86, 90+3, Vazquez 83) Borussia Dortmund (GER) 2 (Malen 30, Gittens 34)
Sturm Graz (AUT) 0 Sporting Lisbon (POR) 2 (Santos 23, Gyokeres 53)
Recent Stories
Destitute Gazans cold 'every night' as winter approaches
PML-N dismisses political protests over chief Justice appointment
HRCP expresses concerns over 26th Constitutional Amendment
Another French top pick: Zaccharie Risacher starts life in the NBA
Orban asks Hungarians to 'resist' Brussels like USSR
Mozambique warns protesters ahead of election results
Sindh Assembly passes resolution in favour of 26th Amendment
Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Turkiye
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25: Karachi region whites to begin title defence agains ..
Bushra Bibi focused on securing bribes for official appointments: Azma Bokhari
Four killed, 14 injured in terror attack at Turkish aerospace headquarters
Aurangzeb urges IMF to embed social protection measures in lending frameworks
More Stories From World
-
Boeing reports $6.2 bn loss as it awaits vote on end to strike7 minutes ago
-
US says at least 3,000 N.Korea troops training in Russia17 minutes ago
-
Five dead, 22 hurt in attack on Turkey defence firm17 minutes ago
-
Djokovic won't play Paris Masters, leaving doubt over season17 minutes ago
-
Xi pledges to boost Iran ties in talks with Pezeshkian27 minutes ago
-
Djokovic won't play Paris Masters, leaving doubt over season27 minutes ago
-
Putin faces calls for peace at flagship BRICS summit37 minutes ago
-
Attack kills 4, injures 14 at Turkey defence firm1 hour ago
-
Asalanka stars as Sri Lanka defeat West Indies in second ODI, clinch series2 hours ago
-
Destitute Gazans cold 'every night' as winter approaches2 hours ago
-
Orban asks Hungarians to 'resist' Brussels like USSR2 hours ago
-
Mozambique warns protesters ahead of election results2 hours ago