Open Menu

Football: Champions League Results

Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2024 | 01:40 AM

Football: Champions League results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Champions League matchday three results on Wednesday:

Atalanta (ITA) 0 Celtic (SCO) 0

Brest (FRA) 1 (Lees-Melou 39) Bayer Leverkusen (GER) 1 (Wirtz 24)

Playing later (1900GMT)

Atletico Madrid (ESP) v Lille (FRA)

Barcelona (ESP) v Bayern Munich (GER)

Benfica (POR) v Feyenoord (NED)

Manchester City (ENG) v Sparta Prague (CZE)

RB Leipzig (GER) v Liverpool (ENG)

RB Salzburg (AUT) v Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)

Young Boys (SUI) v Inter Milan (ITA)

Played Tuesday

AC Milan (ITA) 3 (Pulisic 34, Reijnders 61, 71) Club Brugge (BEL) 1 (Sabbe 51)

Monaco (FRA) 5 (Minamino 20, 70, Embolo 45+4, Singo 54, Akliouche 90+7) Red Star Belgrade (SRB) 1 (Ndiaye 27-pen)

Arsenal (ENG) 1 (Riznyk 29-og) Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 0

Aston Villa (ENG) 2 (McGinn 55, Duran 64) Bologna (ITA) 0

Girona (ESP) 2 (Gutierrez 42, Juanpe 73) Slovan Bratislava (SVK) 0

Juventus (ITA) 0 Stuttgart (GER) 1 (Toure 90+2)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 1 (Hakimi 55) PSV Eindhoven (NED) 1 (Lang 34)

Real Madrid (ESP) 5 (Rudiger 60, Vinicius Junior 62, 86, 90+3, Vazquez 83) Borussia Dortmund (GER) 2 (Malen 30, Gittens 34)

Sturm Graz (AUT) 0 Sporting Lisbon (POR) 2 (Santos 23, Gyokeres 53)

Related Topics

Young Graz Salzburg Brest Brugge Santos Liverpool Zagreb Prague Lille Leipzig Stuttgart Bologna Monaco Eindhoven Ita Lisbon Belgrade Bratislava Barcelona Donetsk Shanghai Cooperation Organization Real Madrid PSG Atletico Madrid Manchester City Arsenal Bayern Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan Borussia

Recent Stories

Destitute Gazans cold 'every night' as winter appr ..

Destitute Gazans cold 'every night' as winter approaches

2 hours ago
 PML-N dismisses political protests over chief Just ..

PML-N dismisses political protests over chief Justice appointment

2 hours ago
 HRCP expresses concerns over 26th Constitutional A ..

HRCP expresses concerns over 26th Constitutional Amendment

2 hours ago
 Another French top pick: Zaccharie Risacher starts ..

Another French top pick: Zaccharie Risacher starts life in the NBA

2 hours ago
 Orban asks Hungarians to 'resist' Brussels like US ..

Orban asks Hungarians to 'resist' Brussels like USSR

2 hours ago
 Mozambique warns protesters ahead of election resu ..

Mozambique warns protesters ahead of election results

2 hours ago
Sindh Assembly passes resolution in favour of 26th ..

Sindh Assembly passes resolution in favour of 26th Amendment

2 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Turkiye

Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Turkiye

2 hours ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25: Karachi region whites ..

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25: Karachi region whites to begin title defence agains ..

3 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi focused on securing bribes for officia ..

Bushra Bibi focused on securing bribes for official appointments: Azma Bokhari

3 hours ago
 Four killed, 14 injured in terror attack at Turkis ..

Four killed, 14 injured in terror attack at Turkish aerospace headquarters

3 hours ago
 Aurangzeb urges IMF to embed social protection mea ..

Aurangzeb urges IMF to embed social protection measures in lending frameworks

2 hours ago

More Stories From World