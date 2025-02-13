Open Menu

Football: Champions League Results

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2025 | 01:50 AM

Football: Champions League results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) UEFA Champions League results on Wednesday:

Knockout phase play-offs, first leg

Club Brugge (BEL) 2 (Jutgla 15, Nilsson 90+4-pen) Atalanta (ITA) 1 (Pasalic 41)

Playing later (2000 GMT)

Celtic (SCO) v Bayern Munich (GER)

Feyenoord (NED) v AC Milan (ITA)

Monaco (FRA) v Benfica (POR)

Played Tuesday

Brest (FRA) 0 Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 3 (Vitinha 21-pen, Dembele 45, 66)

Juventus (ITA) 2 (McKennie 34, Mbangula 82) PSV Eindhoven (NED) 1 (Perisic 56)

Manchester City (ENG) 2 (Haaland 19, 80-pen) Real Madrid (ESP) 3 (Mbappe 60, Diaz 86, Bellingham 90+2)

Sporting (POR) 0 Borussia Dortmund (GER) 3 (Guirassy 60, Gross 68, Adeyemi 82)

-- Return legs February 18-19

