Football: Champions League Results
Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2025 | 01:50 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) UEFA Champions League results on Wednesday:
Knockout phase play-offs, first leg
Club Brugge (BEL) 2 (Jutgla 15, Nilsson 90+4-pen) Atalanta (ITA) 1 (Pasalic 41)
Playing later (2000 GMT)
Celtic (SCO) v Bayern Munich (GER)
Feyenoord (NED) v AC Milan (ITA)
Monaco (FRA) v Benfica (POR)
Played Tuesday
Brest (FRA) 0 Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 3 (Vitinha 21-pen, Dembele 45, 66)
Juventus (ITA) 2 (McKennie 34, Mbangula 82) PSV Eindhoven (NED) 1 (Perisic 56)
Manchester City (ENG) 2 (Haaland 19, 80-pen) Real Madrid (ESP) 3 (Mbappe 60, Diaz 86, Bellingham 90+2)
Sporting (POR) 0 Borussia Dortmund (GER) 3 (Guirassy 60, Gross 68, Adeyemi 82)
-- Return legs February 18-19
Recent Stories
Coalition talks collapse between Austria's Freedom, People's parties
US opposes any plan to annex Ukraine to NATO
Egyptian President, Jordanian King stress need for Gaza ceasefire, reconstructio ..
WGS: Office of Developmental Affairs stresses importance of global cooperation i ..
EU Commission to focus on economy, security in 2025 agenda
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with CEO of Schneider Electric
UAE home to GCC region’s most diversified economy, reveals Global Economic Div ..
Zayed International Airport secures 3 Pearl Estidama rating in construction
Modon Holding reports net profit of AED9.4 billion in 2024
Sharjah Ruler attends launch of 22nd Sharjah Heritage Days
WGS: Future of Education Forum redesigns learning models in digital age
'Palestinian people deserve to have state that they’ve been promised for decad ..
More Stories From World
-
Football: Champions League results53 seconds ago
-
Battling Swiatek lines up Doha quarter-final against Rybakina31 minutes ago
-
No Ukraine deal without Ukraine and Europeans: French, German, Spanish FMs31 minutes ago
-
White House says American among three detainees freed by Belarus31 minutes ago
-
Fire at Rio de Janeiro Carnival costume factory injures 2131 minutes ago
-
Pakistan voices concern over violence in some Syrian areas, urges strong security framework for stab ..41 minutes ago
-
Tennis: WTA Qatar Open results - collated41 minutes ago
-
'I will fight': Khelif responds to boxing organisation lawsuit1 hour ago
-
Putin, Syria's new leader held phone call: Kremlin2 hours ago
-
Ten hurt in fire at Rio de Janeiro carnival costume factory2 hours ago
-
Libyan minister wounded in assassination attempt2 hours ago
-
UAE to launch DeepSeek-inspired AI models: senior official2 hours ago