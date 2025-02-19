Open Menu

Football: Champions League Results - Collated

Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Football: Champions League results - collated

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) UEFA Champions League results on Tuesday:

Knockout phase play-offs, second leg

In Bergamo, Italy

Atalanta (ITA) 1 (Lookman 46) Club Brugge (BEL) 3 (Talbl 3, 27, Jutgla 45+3)

Club Brugge win 5-2 on aggregate

In Munich

Bayern Munich 1 (Davies 90+4) Celtic (SCO) 1 (Kuhn 63)

Bayern Munich win 3-2 on aggregate

In Milan AC Milan (ITA) 1 (Gimenez 1) Feyenoord (NED) 1 (Carranza 73)

Feyenoord win 2-1 on aggregate

In Lisbon

Benfica (POR) 3 (Akturkoglu 22, Pavlidis 76-pen, Kokcu 84) Monaco 3 (Minamino 32, Ben Seghir 51, Ilenikhena 81)

Benfica win 4-3 on aggregate

Playing Wednesday (2000 GMT unless stated)

In Dortmund, Germany

Borussia Dortmund (GER) v Sporting Lisbon (POR) (1745) (Dortmund lead 3-0 on aggegate

In Eindhoven, Netherlands

PSV Eindhoven (NED) v Juventus (ITA) (Juventus lead 2-1)

In Paris

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) v Brest (FRA) (PSG lead 3-0)

In Madrid

Real Madrid v Manchester City (ENG) (Real Madrid lead 3-3).

afp

Recent Stories

Gold price increases by Rs3,800 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs3,800 per tola in Pakistan

19 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif criticizes political group, calls for ..

Nawaz Sharif criticizes political group, calls for stability, development

1 hour ago
 Man who raped his own 12-year old niece sentenced ..

Man who raped his own 12-year old niece sentenced to life imprisonment

1 hour ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PAF’s aerial display ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PAF’s aerial display captivates spectators before s ..

2 hours ago
 Tickets for 2025 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix go on sal ..

Tickets for 2025 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix go on sale

2 hours ago
 Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment highlig ..

Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment highlights importance of cooperation ..

2 hours ago
Brazil strengthens presence at IDEX 2025 with 11 d ..

Brazil strengthens presence at IDEX 2025 with 11 defence firms

3 hours ago
 UAE supports establishment of centres for foster f ..

UAE supports establishment of centres for foster families, orphanages in Ukraine ..

3 hours ago
 COAS in UK to attend 7th Regional Stabilization Co ..

COAS in UK to attend 7th Regional Stabilization Conference

3 hours ago
 Ukraine showcases unmanned systems at IDEX 2025

Ukraine showcases unmanned systems at IDEX 2025

3 hours ago
 Cricket fans' wait over: ICC event returns to Paki ..

Cricket fans' wait over: ICC event returns to Pakistan after 29 years

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler establishes, regulates Sharjah Fashi ..

Sharjah Ruler establishes, regulates Sharjah Fashion Lab

4 hours ago

More Stories From World