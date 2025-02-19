Football: Champions League Results - Collated
Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2025 | 05:40 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) UEFA Champions League results on Tuesday:
Knockout phase play-offs, second leg
In Bergamo, Italy
Atalanta (ITA) 1 (Lookman 46) Club Brugge (BEL) 3 (Talbl 3, 27, Jutgla 45+3)
Club Brugge win 5-2 on aggregate
In Munich
Bayern Munich 1 (Davies 90+4) Celtic (SCO) 1 (Kuhn 63)
Bayern Munich win 3-2 on aggregate
In Milan AC Milan (ITA) 1 (Gimenez 1) Feyenoord (NED) 1 (Carranza 73)
Feyenoord win 2-1 on aggregate
In Lisbon
Benfica (POR) 3 (Akturkoglu 22, Pavlidis 76-pen, Kokcu 84) Monaco 3 (Minamino 32, Ben Seghir 51, Ilenikhena 81)
Benfica win 4-3 on aggregate
Playing Wednesday (2000 GMT unless stated)
In Dortmund, Germany
Borussia Dortmund (GER) v Sporting Lisbon (POR) (1745) (Dortmund lead 3-0 on aggegate
In Eindhoven, Netherlands
PSV Eindhoven (NED) v Juventus (ITA) (Juventus lead 2-1)
In Paris
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) v Brest (FRA) (PSG lead 3-0)
In Madrid
Real Madrid v Manchester City (ENG) (Real Madrid lead 3-3).
afp
