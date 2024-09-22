Open Menu

Football: Collated English Premier League Results

Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2024 | 11:40 PM

Football: Collated English Premier League results

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) English Premier League results on Sunday:

Brighton 2 (Hinshelwood 42, Welbeck 45) Nottingham Forest 2 (Wood 13-pen, Sosa 70)

Manchester City 2 (Haaland 9, Stones 90+8) Arsenal 2 (Calafiori 22, Gabriel Magalhaes 45+1)

Played Saturday

Aston Villa 3 (Watkins 73, Konsa 88, Duran 90+4) Wolves 1 (Cunha 25)

Crystal Palace 0 Manchester United 0

Fulham 3 (Jimenez 5, Smith Rowe 22, Nelson 90+2) Newcastle 1 (Barnes 46)

Leicester 1 (Mavididi 73) Everton 1 (Ndiaye 12)

Liverpool 3 (Diaz 26, 28, Nunez 37) Bournemouth 0

Southampton 1 (Dibling 5) Ipswich 1 (Morsy 90+5)

Tottenham 3 (Solanke 8, Johnson 28, Maddison 85) Brentford 1 (Mbeumo 1)

West Ham 0 Chelsea 3 (Jackson 4, 18, Palmer 47)

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Nelson Southampton Bournemouth Leicester Ipswich Brighton Nottingham Jackson Palmer Manchester United Sunday Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

15 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

24 hours ago
 Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

1 day ago
 Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

1 day ago
 Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally ..

Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore

1 day ago
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP C ..

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

1 day ago
 London hospital to use drones for rapid blood samp ..

London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery

1 day ago
 PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

2 days ago
 Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts onc ..

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades

2 days ago

More Stories From World