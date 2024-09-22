Football: Collated English Premier League Results
Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2024 | 11:40 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) English Premier League results on Sunday:
Brighton 2 (Hinshelwood 42, Welbeck 45) Nottingham Forest 2 (Wood 13-pen, Sosa 70)
Manchester City 2 (Haaland 9, Stones 90+8) Arsenal 2 (Calafiori 22, Gabriel Magalhaes 45+1)
Played Saturday
Aston Villa 3 (Watkins 73, Konsa 88, Duran 90+4) Wolves 1 (Cunha 25)
Crystal Palace 0 Manchester United 0
Fulham 3 (Jimenez 5, Smith Rowe 22, Nelson 90+2) Newcastle 1 (Barnes 46)
Leicester 1 (Mavididi 73) Everton 1 (Ndiaye 12)
Liverpool 3 (Diaz 26, 28, Nunez 37) Bournemouth 0
Southampton 1 (Dibling 5) Ipswich 1 (Morsy 90+5)
Tottenham 3 (Solanke 8, Johnson 28, Maddison 85) Brentford 1 (Mbeumo 1)
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024
KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
More Stories From World
-
Olympic champion Evenepoel retains world title in 'toughest time trial'21 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table22 minutes ago
-
Scholz's party narrowly leads far-right AfD in east German state vote: exit polls22 minutes ago
-
Belgian Evenepoel retains world title in 'toughest time trial'32 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: English Premiership results1 hour ago
-
Floods, landslides hit central Japan months after major quake3 hours ago
-
Solemn ceremony marks end of failed WWII parachute drop commemorations5 hours ago
-
Australia's Brown adds world title to Olympic time trial gold5 hours ago
-
Football: English Championship results5 hours ago
-
Ravindra gives NZ fighting chance in Sri Lanka Test5 hours ago
-
Australia's Brown adds world title to Olympic time trial gold5 hours ago
-
Cycling: World championships results5 hours ago