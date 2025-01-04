Open Menu

Football: Copa Del Rey Result

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2025 | 02:00 AM

Football: Copa del Rey result

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Copa del Rey round of 32 result on Friday:

Pontevedra 3 (Dali 21, Pino 49, Sanchez 72) Real Mallorca 0

Playing Saturday (all times GMT)

Huesca v Real Betis (1430), Tenerife v Osasuna (1530), Almeria v Sevilla (1630), Barbastro v Barcelona (1800), Marbella v Atletico Madrid, Logrones v Athletic Bilbao (both 2030)

Sunday

Elche v Las Palmas (1100), Ourense v Valladolid (1100), Cartagena v Leganes (1430), Ponferradina v Real Sociedad, Racing Santander v Celta Vigo (both 1430)

Monday

Deportivo Minera v Real Madrid (1800)

