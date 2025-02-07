Open Menu

Football: Copa Del Rey Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2025 | 02:10 AM

Football: Copa del Rey results

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Copa del Rey results on Thursday:

Quarter-finals

Real Sociedad 2 (Barrenetxea 21, Mendez 31) Osasuna 0

Later Thursday

Valencia v Barcelona (2030 GMT)

Played Wednesday

Leganes 2 (Cruz 39-pen, 59) Real Madrid 3 (Modric 18, Endrick 25, Gonzalo 90+3)

Played Tuesday

Atletico Madrid 5 (Simeone 8, 17, Lino 42, Correa 78, Sorloth 86) Getafe 0

afp

