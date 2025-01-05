Football: Copa Del Rey Results - Collated
Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2025 | 11:10 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Copa del Rey round of 32 results on Sunday:
Elche 4 (Mendoza 44, Affengruber 56, Salinas 61, Mercau 71) Las Palmas 0
Ourense 3 (Noriega 17, Ramos 32, Sanchez 53) Real Valladolid 2 (Moro 15, Amallah 24)
Cartagena 1 (Munoz 17) Leganes 2 (Munir 28, Raba 51)
Ponferradina 0 Real Sociedad 2 (Oyarzabal 54, Mendez 69)
Racing Santander 2 (Martin 8, Rodriguez 70-og) Celta Vigo 3 (Gonzalez 20, 90+2, Castro 86-og)
Monday (times GMT)
Deportivo Minera v Real Madrid (1800)
Tuesday
Eldense v Valencia (2000)
Played Saturday
Huesca 0 Real Betis 1 (Isco 38)
Tenerife 1 (Leon 45) Osasuna 2 (Herrando 7, Leon 25-og)
Almeria 4 (Marezi 49, Suarez 54, 78, 90+6-pen) Sevilla 1 (Romero 5)
Barbastro 0 Barcelona 4 (Garcia 21, Leandowski 31, 47, Torre 56)
Marbella 0 Atletico Madrid 1 (Griezmann 16)
Logrones 0 Athletic Bilbao 0 aet (Athletic won 4-3 on penalties)
Played Friday
Pontevedra 3 (Dali 21, Pino 49, Sanchez 72) Real Mallorca 0
aet - denotes after extra-time
