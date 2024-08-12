Open Menu

Football: English Championship Result

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2024 | 01:10 AM

Football: English Championship result

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2024) English Championship result on Sunday:

Sheffield Wednesday 4 Plymouth 0

Played Saturday

Cardiff 0 Sunderland 2

Hull 1 Bristol City 1

Leeds 3 Portsmouth 3

Middlesbrough 1 Swansea 0

Millwall 2 Watford 3

Oxford 2 Norwich 0

QPR 1 West Brom 3

Stoke 1 Coventry 0

Friday

Blackburn 4 Derby 2

Preston 0 Sheffield United 2

Playing Monday

Luton v Burnley (1900 GMT)

afp

Related Topics

Derby Sunderland Bristol Swansea Sheffield Middlesbrough Coventry Plymouth Norwich Oxford Luton Portsmouth Stoke Cardiff Leeds Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2024

9 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024

33 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

1 day ago
 Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 days ago
 Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago
 Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

2 days ago
 realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Techno ..

Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival

2 days ago
 Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike d ..

Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza

2 days ago
 Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private p ..

Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos

2 days ago

More Stories From World