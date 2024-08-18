Open Menu

Football: English Championship Result

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Football: English Championship result

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) English Championship result on Sunday:

Sunderland 4 Sheffield Wednesday 0

Played Saturday

Bristol City 4 Millwall 3

Burnley 5 Cardiff 0

Derby 1 Middlesbrough 0

Norwich 2 Blackburn 2

Plymouth 1 Hull 1

Portsmouth 0 Luton 0

Sheffield United 2 QPR 2

Swansea 3 Preston 0

Watford 3 Stoke 0

West Brom 0 Leeds 0

Friday

Coventry 3 Oxford 2

afp

Related Topics

Derby Sunderland Bristol Swansea Sheffield Middlesbrough Coventry Plymouth Norwich Oxford Luton Portsmouth Stoke Cardiff Leeds Sunday

Recent Stories

Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Ch ..

Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace

4 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab Police prioritizes business community's con ..

Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG

2 days ago
CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

2 days ago
 IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water

IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water

2 days ago
 DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court

DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court

2 days ago
 AJK gears up for 5-Day polio eradication drive

AJK gears up for 5-Day polio eradication drive

2 days ago
 DC inaugurates two water supply projects in Arifwa ..

DC inaugurates two water supply projects in Arifwala

2 days ago
 Fear grips east DR Congo as displaced await mpox v ..

Fear grips east DR Congo as displaced await mpox vaccine

2 days ago

More Stories From World