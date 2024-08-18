Football: English Championship Result
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2024 | 06:40 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) English Championship result on Sunday:
Sunderland 4 Sheffield Wednesday 0
Played Saturday
Bristol City 4 Millwall 3
Burnley 5 Cardiff 0
Derby 1 Middlesbrough 0
Norwich 2 Blackburn 2
Plymouth 1 Hull 1
Portsmouth 0 Luton 0
Sheffield United 2 QPR 2
Swansea 3 Preston 0
Watford 3 Stoke 0
West Brom 0 Leeds 0
Friday
afp
