Football: English Championship Result

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2024 | 09:10 AM

Football: English Championship result

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) English Championship result on Friday:

Luton 1 QPR 2

Playing Saturday

Burnley v Blackburn, Cardiff v Middlesbrough, Coventry v Norwich, Derby v Bristol City, Leeds v Hull, Millwall v Sheff Wed, Oxford Utd v Preston, Plymouth v Stoke, Portsmouth v Sunderland, West Brom v Swansea

Sunday

Sheff Utd v Watford

