Football: English Championship Result
Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2024 | 01:30 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) English Championship result on Sunday:
Portsmouth 0 West Brom 3
Played Saturday
Millwall 0 Luton 1
Leeds 0 Burnley 1
Sheffield Wednesday 1 QPR 1
Watford 1 Coventry 1
Middlesbrough 1 Preston 1
Blackburn 3 Bristol City 0
Plymouth 3 Sunderland 2
Friday
Hull 0 Sheffield United 2
