Football: English Championship Result
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2024 | 08:30 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) English Championship result on Friday:
Stoke 1 Hull 3
Playing Saturday
QPR v Millwall
Norwich v Watford
West Brom v Plymouth
Luton v Sheff Wed
Burnley v Portsmouth
Sheff Utd v Derby
Cardiff v Leeds
Sunday
Preston v Blackburn
