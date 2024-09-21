Open Menu

Football: English Championship Result

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2024 | 12:30 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) English Championship result on Friday:

Stoke 1 Hull 3

Playing Saturday

QPR v Millwall

Sunderland v Middlesbrough

Norwich v Watford

Coventry v Swansea

West Brom v Plymouth

Luton v Sheff Wed

Bristol City v Oxford

Burnley v Portsmouth

Sheff Utd v Derby

Cardiff v Leeds

Sunday

Preston v Blackburn

