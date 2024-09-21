Football: English Championship Result
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2024 | 12:30 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) English Championship result on Friday:
Stoke 1 Hull 3
Playing Saturday
QPR v Millwall
Norwich v Watford
West Brom v Plymouth
Luton v Sheff Wed
Burnley v Portsmouth
Sheff Utd v Derby
Cardiff v Leeds
Sunday
Preston v Blackburn
Recent Stories
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October
Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan
Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..
PTI secures permission to hold rally at Lahore’s Jallo Park
HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Setting a New Standard for Retra ..
DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Changan, and CATL arrive at 18 De ..
Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan meeting with Presiden ..
Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26
More Stories From World
-
Japan orders evacuations as heavy rains trigger floods in quake-hit region23 seconds ago
-
Israel's Lebanon pager blasts may be classified as war crime: UN rights chief tells UNSC31 minutes ago
-
Trump shooting: Secret Service admits complacency2 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka votes in first poll since economic collapse3 hours ago
-
Football: English Championship result4 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results4 hours ago
-
'Engaged as soon as possible': Early voting starts in several US states4 hours ago
-
Water crisis in Flint, Michigan: an American scandal4 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results4 hours ago
-
Golf: LPGA Queen City Championship scores4 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table11 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results11 hours ago