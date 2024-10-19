Open Menu

Football: English Championship Result

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 19, 2024 | 10:00 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) English Championship result on Friday:

Leeds 2 (Struijk 69, Joseph 90) Sheffield United 0

Playing Saturday (1400GMT unless stated)

Cardiff v Plymouth, Luton v Watford, Oxford v West Brom, Preston v Coventry (all 1130); Blackburn v Swansea, Middlesbrough v Bristol City, Millwall v Derby, QPR v Portsmouth, Sheff Wed v Burnley, Stoke v Norwich

Sunday

Hull v Sunderland

