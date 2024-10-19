Football: English Championship Result
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 19, 2024 | 10:00 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) English Championship result on Friday:
Leeds 2 (Struijk 69, Joseph 90) Sheffield United 0
Playing Saturday (1400GMT unless stated)
Cardiff v Plymouth, Luton v Watford, Oxford v West Brom, Preston v Coventry (all 1130); Blackburn v Swansea, Middlesbrough v Bristol City, Millwall v Derby, QPR v Portsmouth, Sheff Wed v Burnley, Stoke v Norwich
Sunday
Hull v Sunderland
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 October 2024
Amb Asim Iftikhar visits Paris art fair
EPI launches community-based awareness program
ECP pledges constitutional adherence amidst threats
Major political parties develop consensus on constitutional amendment: Irfan
Gov't requests presidential pardon for Dr Aafia: IHC told
LHC forms full bench to hear cases related to female students harassment
Italy's divisive Meloni sets tone on EU migration file
Stock markets mixed as investors weigh earnings, China GDP
Challenges won't deter CPEC cooperation of China, Pakistan: Global Times
136th Canton Fair: A global trade hub surging amid geopolitical tensions
More Stories From World
-
Indonesia's Prabowo targets growth spurt with big projects1 hour ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results8 hours ago
-
N. Korea sending 'large-scale' troop deployment to Russia, Seoul spy agency says8 hours ago
-
'Completely crazy' as Lavreysen wins record 15th world cycling title8 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table8 hours ago
-
Nationwide blackout in Cuba after power plant failure: government9 hours ago
-
Biden and allies in Berlin vow no let-up in support for Ukraine9 hours ago
-
More evidence in Trump election subversion case released9 hours ago
-
Cricket: West Indies v New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup scores9 hours ago
-
UK's Lammy warns China over support for Russia in Ukraine9 hours ago
-
International law obliges Israel to end occupation, says UN rights panel9 hours ago
-
Italy judges reject first migrant detentions in Albania9 hours ago