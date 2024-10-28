Open Menu

Football: English Championship Result

Published October 28, 2024

Football: English Championship result

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) English Championship result on Sunday:

Norwich 3 Middlesbrough 3

Played Saturday

Bristol City 0 Leeds 0

Burnley 0 QPR 0

Coventry 3 Luton 2

Derby 1 Hull 1

Plymouth 3 Preston 3

Sheffield United 2 Stoke 0

Sunderland 2 Oxford 0

Swansea 0 Millwall 1

Watford 1 Blackburn 0

West Brom 0 Cardiff 0

Played Friday

Portsmouth 1 Sheffield Wednesday 2

More Stories From World