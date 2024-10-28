Football: English Championship Result
Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2024 | 12:00 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) English Championship result on Sunday:
Norwich 3 Middlesbrough 3
Played Saturday
Burnley 0 QPR 0
Derby 1 Hull 1
Plymouth 3 Preston 3
Sunderland 2 Oxford 0
Swansea 0 Millwall 1
Watford 1 Blackburn 0
West Brom 0 Cardiff 0
Played Friday
Portsmouth 1 Sheffield Wednesday 2
