Football: English Championship result

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2024 | 10:20 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) English Championship result on Sunday:

West Brom 2 Bristol City 0

Played Saturday

Burnley 2 Watford 1

Cardiff 0 Sheffield United 2

Hull 2 Swansea 1

Leeds 4 Oxford 0

Millwall 1 Blackburn 0

Plymouth 3 Middlesbrough 3

Portsmouth 4 Coventry 1

QPR 2 Preston 1

Sheffield Wednesday 2 Stoke 0

Sunderland 2 Norwich 1

Played Friday

Luton 2 Derby 1

