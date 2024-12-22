Football: English Championship Result
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2024 | 10:20 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) English Championship result on Sunday:
West Brom 2 Bristol City 0
Played Saturday
Burnley 2 Watford 1
Hull 2 Swansea 1
Millwall 1 Blackburn 0
Portsmouth 4 Coventry 1
QPR 2 Preston 1
Sunderland 2 Norwich 1
Played Friday
