Football: English Championship Result
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2025 | 02:20 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) English Championship result on Friday:
Blackburn 0 Middlesbrough 2
Playing Saturday (1400 GMT unless stated)
Coventry v Burnley (1130 GMT)
Luton v Leeds (1130 GMT)
West Brom v Sunderland (1130 GMT)
Bristol City v Watford
Millwall v Portsmouth
Oxford v Sheffield United
Plymouth v Norwich
Preston v Stoke
Queens Park Rangers v Cardiff
Sheffield Wednesday v Hull
Swansea v Derby
Recent Stories
7.2 earthquake hits Papua New Guinea
Saeed bin Suroor: Looking forward to new victory in Dubai World Cup 2025
Global racing giants clash: 13 nations vie for Dubai World Cup glory
Dubai International Aquatics' open water swimming & water polo competitions kick ..
47 countries converge for Challenge Sir Bani Yas starting tomorrow
NEPRA notifies Rs 3.02 per unit relief to KE’s consumers
Coalition partner’s reservation over water issue to be addressed through talks ..
PML-N KP to observe Youm-e-Tashakur on Sunday to hail federal govt's achievement ..
PPP’s agenda to alleviate poverty, curb inflation & generate employment: Bilaw ..
Chairman of General Authority of Islamic Affairs delivers Friday Sermon at Mosco ..
President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif pay tribute to forc ..
BISE Hyderabad to conduct SSC annual exams from March 07
More Stories From World
-
De Bruyne to leave Man City at end of the season6 minutes ago
-
Tennis: WTA Charleston results6 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship result6 minutes ago
-
Trump gives TikTok extra 75 days to find buyer16 minutes ago
-
Democrats slam Trump's dismissal of NSA chief26 minutes ago
-
Trump hails 'very productive' call with Vietnam leader36 minutes ago
-
Three dead as strong winds, rain lash southern Spain36 minutes ago
-
Stocks, oil slump as China retaliates and Trump digs in heels46 minutes ago
-
Myanmar's military actions worsen humanitarian situation in aftermath of deadly quake1 hour ago
-
UN calls for global action to eliminate landmines threat1 hour ago
-
US Fed Chair warns tariffs likely to push up inflation, cool growth1 hour ago
-
How can the EU respond to Trump tariffs?2 hours ago