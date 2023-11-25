Open Menu

Football: English Championship Results

Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Football: English Championship results

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) English Championship result on Friday:

Rotherham 1 Leeds 1

Playing Saturday (1500 GMT unless stated)

Birmingham v Sheffield Wednesday, Bristol City v Middlesbrough, Huddersfield v Southampton, Leicester v Watford, Millwall v Coventry, Norwich v QPR, Plymouth v Sunderland, Preston v Cardiff, Stoke v Blackburn, Swansea v Hull, West Brom v Ipswich (1730)

