Football: English Championship Results
Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2023 | 10:10 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) English Championship result on Friday:
Rotherham 1 Leeds 1
Playing Saturday (1500 GMT unless stated)
Birmingham v Sheffield Wednesday, Bristol City v Middlesbrough, Huddersfield v Southampton, Leicester v Watford, Millwall v Coventry, Norwich v QPR, Plymouth v Sunderland, Preston v Cardiff, Stoke v Blackburn, Swansea v Hull, West Brom v Ipswich (1730)