Football: English Championship Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2024 | 12:20 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) English Championship results on Saturday:
Swansea 1 Southampton 3
QPR 2 Millwall 0
Blackburn 1 Huddersfield 1
Bristol City 1 Watford 1
Norwich 2 West Brom 0
Stoke 1 Birmingham 2
Middlesbrough 1 Rotherham 1
Sheffield Wednesday 1 Coventry 2
Playing Sunday
Leeds v Preston (1200 GMT)
Monday
Leicester v Ipswich (2000 GMT)
Played Friday
Sunderland 0 Hull 1
