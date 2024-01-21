Open Menu

Football: English Championship Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2024 | 12:20 AM

Football: English Championship results

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) English Championship results on Saturday:

Swansea 1 Southampton 3

Plymouth 3 Cardiff 1

QPR 2 Millwall 0

Blackburn 1 Huddersfield 1

Bristol City 1 Watford 1

Norwich 2 West Brom 0

Stoke 1 Birmingham 2

Middlesbrough 1 Rotherham 1

Sheffield Wednesday 1 Coventry 2

Playing Sunday

Leeds v Preston (1200 GMT)

Monday

Leicester v Ipswich (2000 GMT)

Played Friday

Sunderland 0 Hull 1

Related Topics

Sunderland Southampton Bristol Swansea Leicester Sheffield Middlesbrough Coventry Plymouth Ipswich Norwich Stoke Cardiff Leeds Birmingham Sunday

Recent Stories

Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win ..

Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!

4 hours ago
 PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcomin ..

PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections

6 hours ago
 Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyu ..

Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb

6 hours ago
 Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London

Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London

6 hours ago
 Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: S ..

Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources

7 hours ago
 Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources

Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources

7 hours ago
America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. ..

America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

8 hours ago
 IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic ..

IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity

9 hours ago
 Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: C ..

Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: Caretaker PM

10 hours ago
 Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth ..

Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth loss against New Zealand.

11 hours ago
 ATC adjourns bail pleas of Shah Mahmood Qureshi,Sh ..

ATC adjourns bail pleas of Shah Mahmood Qureshi,Sheikh Rasheed until Jan 24

11 hours ago
 LPG prices surge once again during winter season

LPG prices surge once again during winter season

11 hours ago

More Stories From World