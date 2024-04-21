Football: English Championship Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2024 | 07:00 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) English Championship result on Sunday:
Blackburn 1 Sheffield Wednesday 3
Played Saturday
Leicester 2 West Brom 1
Watford 0 Hull 0
Sunderland 0 Millwall 1
Rotherham 0 Birmingham 0
Cardiff 2 Southampton 1
Huddersfield 0 Swansea 4
QPR 1 Preston 0
Playing Monday
Middlesbrough v Leeds
