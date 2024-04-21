Open Menu

Football: English Championship Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Football: English Championship results

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) English Championship result on Sunday:

Blackburn 1 Sheffield Wednesday 3

Played Saturday

Leicester 2 West Brom 1

Watford 0 Hull 0

Sunderland 0 Millwall 1

Rotherham 0 Birmingham 0

Norwich 1 Bristol City 1

Cardiff 2 Southampton 1

Stoke 3 Plymouth 0

Huddersfield 0 Swansea 4

QPR 1 Preston 0

Playing Monday

Middlesbrough v Leeds

Related Topics

Sunderland Southampton Bristol Swansea Leicester Sheffield Middlesbrough Plymouth Norwich Stoke Cardiff Birmingham Sunday

Recent Stories

Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent m ..

Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent medical board

32 minutes ago
 By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, ..

By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, provincial assemblies' seats c ..

34 minutes ago
 itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identi ..

Itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identity

37 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

11 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

20 hours ago
Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohl ..

Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record

20 hours ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

20 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results

Football: German Bundesliga results

20 hours ago
 ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO ..

ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda

20 hours ago
 Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zeal ..

Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match

20 hours ago
 6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner

6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner

20 hours ago

More Stories From World