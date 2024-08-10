Football: English Championship Results
Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2024 | 07:10 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) English Championship results on Saturday:
Cardiff 0 Sunderland 2
Hull 1 Bristol City 1
Leeds 3 Portsmouth 3
Middlesbrough 1 Swansea 0
Millwall 2 Watford 3
QPR 1 West Brom 3
Playing Sunday
Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth (1500 GMT)
Monday
Luton v Burnley (1900 GMT)
Played Friday
Blackburn 4 Derby 2
Preston 0 Sheffield United 2
afp
