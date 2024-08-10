Football: English Championship results

Open Menu

Published August 10, 2024

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) English Championship results on Saturday:

Cardiff 0 Sunderland 2

Hull 1 Bristol City 1

Leeds 3 Portsmouth 3

Middlesbrough 1 Swansea 0

Millwall 2 Watford 3

Oxford 2 Norwich 0

QPR 1 West Brom 3

Stoke 1 Coventry 0

Playing Sunday

Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth (1500 GMT)

Monday

Luton v Burnley (1900 GMT)

Played Friday

Blackburn 4 Derby 2

Preston 0 Sheffield United 2

