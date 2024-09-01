Football: English Championship Results
Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2024 | 01:30 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) English Championship results on Saturday:
Burnley 1 Blackburn 1
Cardiff 0 Middlesbrough 2
Leeds 2 Hull 0
Millwall 3 Sheffield Wednesday 0
Oxford 3 Preston 1
Portsmouth 1 Sunderland 3
West Brom 1 Swansea 0
Playing Sunday
Sheffield United v Watford (1400 GMT)
Played Friday
Luton 1 QPR 2
