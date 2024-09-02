Football: English Championship Results
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) English Championship results on Sunday:
Sheffield United 1 Watford 0
Played Saturday:
Burnley 1 Blackburn 1
Cardiff 0 Middlesbrough 2
Leeds 2 Hull 0
Millwall 3 Sheffield Wednesday 0
Oxford 3 Preston 1
Portsmouth 1 Sunderland 3
West Brom 1 Swansea 0
Played Friday
Luton 1 QPR 2
