Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2024 | 01:40 AM

Football: English Championship results

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) English Championship results on Saturday:

Bristol City 2 Oxford 1

Burnley 2 Portsmouth 1

Cardiff 0 Leeds 2

Coventry 1 Swansea 2

Luton 2 Sheffield Wednesday 1

Norwich 4 Watford 1

QPR 1 Millwall 1

Sheffield United 1 Derby 0

Sunderland 1 Middlesbrough 0

West Brom 1 Plymouth 0

Played Friday

Stoke 1 Hull 3

Playing Sunday

Preston v Blackburn (1100 GMT)

