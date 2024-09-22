Football: English Championship Results
Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2024 | 07:10 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) English Championship result on Sunday:
Preston 0 Blackburn 0
Played Saturday
Burnley 2 Portsmouth 1
Norwich 4 Watford 1
QPR 1 Millwall 1
West Brom 1 Plymouth 0
Played Friday
Stoke 1 Hull 3
afp
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024
KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
More Stories From World
-
Solemn ceremony marks end of failed WWII parachute drop commemorations2 minutes ago
-
Australia's Brown adds world title to Olympic time trial gold2 minutes ago
-
Ravindra gives NZ fighting chance in Sri Lanka Test32 minutes ago
-
Australia's Brown adds world title to Olympic time trial gold32 minutes ago
-
Cycling: World championships results32 minutes ago
-
New French government instantly under pressure on multiple fronts32 minutes ago
-
Marxist leader set to become Sri Lanka's next president1 hour ago
-
UK's Starmer rules out austerity as Labour conference opens2 hours ago
-
Iran blast kills more than 50 mine workers2 hours ago
-
Haddad Maia roars back to beat Kasatkina in Korea Open final3 hours ago
-
Lebanon health ministry says Israeli strikes kill three3 hours ago
-
Floods, landslides hit central Japan months after major quake4 hours ago