Football: English Championship Results
Published October 05, 2024
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) English Championship result on Friday:
Sunderland 2 Leeds 2
Playing Saturday (1400 GMT unless stated)
Burnley v Preston, Norwich v Hull, Portsmouth v Oxford (all 1130); Coventry v Sheff Wed, Derby v QPR, Plymouth v Blackburn, Sheff Utd v Luton, Swansea v Stoke, Watford v Middlesbrough, West Brom v Millwall
Playing Sunday
Bristol v Cardiff
