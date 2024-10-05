Open Menu

Football: English Championship Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 05, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Football: English Championship results

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) English Championship result on Friday:

Sunderland 2 Leeds 2

Playing Saturday (1400 GMT unless stated)

Burnley v Preston, Norwich v Hull, Portsmouth v Oxford (all 1130); Coventry v Sheff Wed, Derby v QPR, Plymouth v Blackburn, Sheff Utd v Luton, Swansea v Stoke, Watford v Middlesbrough, West Brom v Millwall

Playing Sunday

Bristol v Cardiff

Related Topics

Derby Sunderland Bristol Swansea Middlesbrough Coventry Plymouth Norwich Oxford Luton Portsmouth Stoke Leeds All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 October 2024

4 hours ago
 DCM Natalie Baker explores ways to strengthen Pak- ..

DCM Natalie Baker explores ways to strengthen Pak-US ties

12 hours ago
 Pakistan Army to take control of Islamabad from Oc ..

Pakistan Army to take control of Islamabad from Oct 5-17 for SCO Summit security

13 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi visits Ministry's Control Room

Mohsin Naqvi visits Ministry's Control Room

13 hours ago
 Death anniversary of singer Masood Rana observed

Death anniversary of singer Masood Rana observed

13 hours ago
Musadiq asks PTI to avoid spreading chaos

Musadiq asks PTI to avoid spreading chaos

13 hours ago
 UN condemns Israel's 'unlawful air strike' on West ..

UN condemns Israel's 'unlawful air strike' on West Bank camp which killed 18

13 hours ago
 India security forces kill 28 Maoist rebels in fir ..

India security forces kill 28 Maoist rebels in firefight

13 hours ago
 Huthi media says US-UK strikes hit 4 Yemen governo ..

Huthi media says US-UK strikes hit 4 Yemen governorates

13 hours ago
 Three Lebanese hospitals suspend services amid Isr ..

Three Lebanese hospitals suspend services amid Israeli bombing

13 hours ago
 Belarus orders jail terms against 12 for sabotagin ..

Belarus orders jail terms against 12 for sabotaging Russian plane

13 hours ago

More Stories From World