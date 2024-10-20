Open Menu

Football: English Championship Results

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2024

Football: English Championship results

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) English Championship results on Sunday:

Hull 0 Sunderland 1

Played Saturday

Cardiff 5 Plymouth 0

Luton 3 Watford 0

Oxford 1 West Brom 1

Preston 1 Coventry 0

Blackburn 1 Swansea 0

Middlesbrough 0 Bristol City 2

Millwall 1 Derby 1

QPR 1 Portsmouth 2

Sheff Wed 0 Burnley 2

Stoke 1 Norwich 1

Played Friday

Leeds 2 Sheffield United 0



