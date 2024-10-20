Football: English Championship Results
Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2024 | 09:10 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) English Championship results on Sunday:
Hull 0 Sunderland 1
Played Saturday
Luton 3 Watford 0
Oxford 1 West Brom 1
Preston 1 Coventry 0
Blackburn 1 Swansea 0
Middlesbrough 0 Bristol City 2
Millwall 1 Derby 1
QPR 1 Portsmouth 2
Sheff Wed 0 Burnley 2
Played Friday
afp
