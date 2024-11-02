Football: English Championship Results
Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2024 | 10:30 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) English Championship result on Friday:
Luton 1 West Brom 1
Playing Saturday (1500 GMT unless stated)
Blackburn v Sheff Utd, Oxford v Swansea, Stoke v Derby (all 1230), Cardiff v Norwich, Hull v Portsmouth, Leeds v Plymouth, Middlesbrough v Coventry, Preston v Bristol City, QPR v Sunderland, Sheff Wed v Watford
Playing Sunday
Millwall v Burnley
