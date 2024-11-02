Open Menu

Football: English Championship Results

Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2024 | 10:30 AM

Football: English Championship results

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) English Championship result on Friday:

Luton 1 West Brom 1

Playing Saturday (1500 GMT unless stated)

Blackburn v Sheff Utd, Oxford v Swansea, Stoke v Derby (all 1230), Cardiff v Norwich, Hull v Portsmouth, Leeds v Plymouth, Middlesbrough v Coventry, Preston v Bristol City, QPR v Sunderland, Sheff Wed v Watford

Playing Sunday

Millwall v Burnley

