Football: English Championship Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 09, 2024 | 10:31 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) English Championship results on Saturday:

Cardiff 1 Blackburn 3

Derby 1 Plymouth 1

Leeds 2 QPR 0

Middlesbrough 5 Luton 1

Norwich 0 Bristol City 2

Portsmouth 3 Preston 1

Stoke 1 Millwall 1

Sunderland 2 Coventry 2

Played Friday

Watford 1 Oxford 0

Playing Sunday

Sheffield United v Sheffield Wednesday, Hull v West Brom, Burnley v Swansea

afp

