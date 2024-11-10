Football: English Championship results

Open Menu

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) English Championship results on Sunday:

Sheffield United 1 Sheffield Wednesday 0

Hull 1 West Brom 2

Burnley 1 Swansea 0

Played Saturday

Cardiff 1 Blackburn 3

Derby 1 Plymouth 1

Leeds 2 QPR 0

Middlesbrough 5 Luton 1

Norwich 0 Bristol City 2

Portsmouth 3 Preston 1

Stoke 1 Millwall 1

Sunderland 2 Coventry 2

Played Friday

Watford 1 Oxford 0

