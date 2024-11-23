Football: English Championship Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 23, 2024 | 10:40 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) English Championship results on Saturday:
Bristol City 0 Burnley 1
Luton 1 Hull 0
Millwall 1 Sunderland 1
Oxford 2 Middlesbrough 6
Preston 1 Derby 1
QPR 1 Stoke 1
Sheffield Wednesday 1 Cardiff 1
West Brom 2 Norwich 2
Postponed
Blackburn v Portsmouth (waterlogged pitch)
Playing Sunday
Played Friday
Plymouth 2 Watford 2
afp
