Football: English Championship Results
Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2024 | 10:10 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) English Championship results on Sunday:
Played Saturday
Bristol City 0 Burnley 1
Luton 1 Hull 0
Millwall 1 Sunderland 1
Oxford 2 Middlesbrough 6
Preston 1 Derby 1
QPR 1 Stoke 1
Sheffield Wednesday 1 Cardiff 1
West Brom 2 Norwich 2
Postponed
Blackburn v Portsmouth (waterlogged pitch)
Played Friday
Plymouth 2 Watford 2
afp
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest
NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
More Stories From World
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results8 minutes ago
-
Tuipulotu try helps Scotland end Australia's bid for a Grand Slam17 minutes ago
-
Leicester sack manager Steve Cooper17 minutes ago
-
IPL auction records tumble as Pant, Iyer break $3 mn mark18 minutes ago
-
EU urges immediate halt to Israel-Hezbollah war27 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Embassy hosts exhibition dedicated to art of Islamic calligraphy28 minutes ago
-
Basel backs splashing the bucks to host Eurovision28 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table38 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results57 minutes ago
-
Tuipulotu try helps Scotland end Australia's bid for a Grand Slam57 minutes ago
-
Reborn Kean helps Fiorentina past Como and level with Serie A leaders57 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update58 minutes ago