Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 27, 2024 | 10:30 AM

Football: English Championship results

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) English Championship results on Tuesday:

Burnley 2 Coventry 0

Hull 0 Sheffield Wednesday 2

Norwich 6 Plymouth 1

Sheffield United 3 Oxford 0

Stoke 0 Preston 0

Sunderland 0 West Brom 0

Watford 1 Bristol City 0

Playing Wednesday (1945 GMT unless stated)

Cardiff v QPR, Derby v Swansea (2000), Leeds v Luton, Middlesbrough v Blackburn, Portsmouth v Millwall

More Stories From World