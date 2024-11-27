Football: English Championship Results
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) English Championship results on Tuesday:
Burnley 2 Coventry 0
Hull 0 Sheffield Wednesday 2
Stoke 0 Preston 0
Sunderland 0 West Brom 0
Watford 1 Bristol City 0
Playing Wednesday (1945 GMT unless stated)
Cardiff v QPR, Derby v Swansea (2000), Leeds v Luton, Middlesbrough v Blackburn, Portsmouth v Millwall
