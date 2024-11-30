Football: English Championship Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2024 | 11:00 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) English Championship results on Saturday:
Blackburn 1 Leeds 0
Middlesbrough 3 Hull 1
Oxford 1 Millwall 1
Preston 1 West Brom 1
Swansea 2 Portsmouth 2
Stoke 0 Burnley 2
Watford 0 QPR 0
Played Friday
Sheffield Utd 1 Sunderland 0
Playing Sunday
Recent Stories
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters
Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day
More Stories From World
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results10 minutes ago
-
Ireland v Australia teams for one-off rugby Test3 hours ago
-
Scholz, rival trade blows as German election campaign kicks off4 hours ago
-
Kosovo races to contain blast impact, Serbia denies involvement4 hours ago
-
South Africa thrash Sri Lanka to fuel World Test Championship bid5 hours ago
-
Georgia arrests 107 more people as pro-EU protests continue5 hours ago
-
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 233 runs in first Test6 hours ago
-
Georgia arrests 107 more people as pro-EU protests continue6 hours ago
-
Kosovo raises security after blast, Serbia denies involvement6 hours ago
-
Icelanders head to the polls after government collapse6 hours ago
-
Cricket: South Africa v Sri Lanka first Test scores6 hours ago
-
Incumbent centre-right in 'driving seat' in Irish vote7 hours ago