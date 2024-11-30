Football: English Championship results

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2024 | 11:00 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) English Championship results on Saturday:

Blackburn 1 Leeds 0

Bristol City 4 Plymouth 0

Coventry 2 Cardiff 2

Middlesbrough 3 Hull 1

Norwich 4 Luton 2

Oxford 1 Millwall 1

Preston 1 West Brom 1

Swansea 2 Portsmouth 2

Stoke 0 Burnley 2

Watford 0 QPR 0

Played Friday

Sheffield Utd 1 Sunderland 0

Playing Sunday

Derby v Sheffield Wednesday

