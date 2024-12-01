Football: English Championship Results
Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2024 | 10:10 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) English Championship results on Sunday:
Played Saturday
Blackburn 1 Leeds 0
Middlesbrough 3 Hull 1
Oxford 1 Millwall 1
Preston 1 West Brom 1
Swansea 2 Portsmouth 2
Stoke 0 Burnley 2
Watford 0 QPR 0
Friday
Sheffield Utd 1 Sunderland 0
afp
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
More Stories From World
-
McTominay keeps Napoli top in Serie A with Torino winner2 minutes ago
-
Senegal marks 80th anniversary of troop killings after France acknowleges colonial 'massacre'2 minutes ago
-
Man Utd boss Amorim earns first Premier League win, Chelsea climb to third place31 minutes ago
-
McTominay keeps Napoli top in Serie A with Torino winner31 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results32 minutes ago
-
Syrian government loses Aleppo after lightning rebel offensive: monitor32 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table32 minutes ago
-
White House says 'not there yet' on Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal42 minutes ago
-
Social Democrats overtake PM's party in Iceland vote52 minutes ago
-
UN officials raise alarm over intensification in fighting in northwest Syria52 minutes ago
-
Divided plastic pollution negotiators call for more time52 minutes ago
-
VW's German workers to strike from Monday1 hour ago