Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2024 | 10:30 PM

Football: English Championship results

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) English Championship results on Saturday:

Hull 0 Blackburn 1

Leeds 2 Derby 0

Luton 1 Swansea 1

Millwall 0 Coventry 1

Portsmouth 3 Bristol City 0

QPR 3 Norwich 0

Sheff Wed 1 Preston 1

Sunderland 2 Stoke 1

Cardiff v Watford - postponed

Plymouth v Oxford - postponed

Playing Sunday (1500 GMT)

West Brom v Sheffield Utd

Played Friday

Burnley 1 Middlesbrough 1

